George Zimmerman's Wife Reveals Deep Problems In Their Marriage

George Zimmerman’s wife Shellie wasn’t even staying at their house the night 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was killed because the couple had been fighting,

ABC News reports.

Shellie Zimmerman, 26, gave an exclusive interview to ABC in which she revealed deep rifts in her marriage that apparently began before her husband shot an unarmed teenager and became a national pariah.

The February 2012 night that Martin died, Shellie had gone to stay with her father because she’d been arguing with her husband.

ABC reporter Christi O’Connor asked her how “volatile” the fight got and whether George had a temper, but Shellie refused to answer. Shellie did say that their relationship has just gotten worse since Martin’s death. She told ABC she’d have to “think about” whether she’s willing to remain his wife.

On the surface, the Zimmermans seemed close in the months leading up to the trial. They talked sweetly to each other during jailhouse phone calls, with Shellie calling George “honey” and “cutie.” In one call, Shellie says, “All right honey, I love you,” which prompted George to say, “I love you more.”

Shellie Zimmerman also seemed to support her husband when she lied about the couple’s finances in an apparent attempt to secure a lower bond for her husband. She pleaded guilty to perjury on Wednesday for lying to the court. George Zimmerman was not by her side.

