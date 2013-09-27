George Zimmerman's Wife Now Says She Doubts Her Husband's Innocence

In

a new interview with the “Today” showthat comes after a domestic altercation with her soon-to-be ex-husband, George Zimmerman’s wife reveals new doubts about his innocence in the Trayvon Martin killing.

Shellie Zimmerman said her highly public fight with George earlier this month — during which he allegedly threatened her and assaulted her father — helped her “take the blinders off and start to see things differently.”

When “Today” show host Matt Lauer asked her if she was having any doubts about George’s innocence, she replied: “I think anyone would doubt that innocence because I don’t know the person that I’ve been married to. I have doubts, but I also believe the evidence.”

She might doubt whether George was really acting in self-defence the night he shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida, but she still insists that George did not profile the black teenager.

It’s worth noting that Shellie is divorcing George after standing by his side throughout the trial and insisting that she believed he was innocent. She acknowledges in the “Today” show interview that she has credibility issues, but says she wants to tell the truth from here on out.

Watch the full interview below:

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.