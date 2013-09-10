Listen To Dramatic Audio From Shellie Zimmerman's 911 Call

Audio has been released from Shellie Zimmerman’s 911 call reporting her estranged husband George Zimmerman’s allegedly threatening behaviour on Monday afternoon.

During the call, Shellie Zimmerman told a 911 operator that George had continually had his hand on his gun. He also punched her father, possibly breaking his nose, she told a 911 dispatcher during the emotional call.

“I’m really, really afraid. I don’t know what he’s capable of. I’m really, really scared,” Shellie said.

At one point, Shellie Zimmerman told the dispatcher that George had taken her iPad out of her hands and “smashed it and cut it with a pocket knife.”

Later, Shellie Zimmerman can be heard saying, “Dad, get behind the car or something. I don’t know if he’s going to start shooting at us or not.” Her voice also cracked at one point, and she said, “Oh my God. Oh my God.”

It’s not clear why, but Shellie Zimmerman and her father have signed papers saying they don’t want George prosecuted, the Orlando Sentinel’s court reporter Jeff Weiner tweeted.

George Zimmerman was found not guilty of second-degree murder in July for the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin. Shellie filed for divorce in recent days after revealing rifts in her marriage during an explosive TV interview.

