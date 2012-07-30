Shellie Zimmerman Won't Appear In Court Tuesday On Perjury Charges

Shellie Zimmerman

Photo: Seminole County Sheriff’s Department

The wife of the man charged in the death of Trayvon Martin will not appear at a scheduled arraignment Tuesday after pleading not guilty to lying about the couple’s finances.Shellie Zimmerman’s new attorney Kelly Sims filed last week a bevy of documents, including a written not-guilty plea and a waiver of personal appearance at her arraignment.



Monday morning, a Florida state attorney prosecuting the case said those documents mean neither Shellie Zimmerman nor Sims will be required to appear before a judge Tuesday.

Shellie Zimmerman was arrested last month after prosecutors claimed she lied about how much money the Zimmermans had at their disposal as a way to secure a lower bond for George Zimmerman.

The judge overseeing the case is expected to issue a ruling later this week, the state attorney said.

