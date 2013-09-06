George Zimmerman's Wife Has Reportedly Filed For Divorce

George Zimmerman’s wife has filed for divorce,

according toABC News.

This comes only two months after Zimmerman was acquitted of murdering Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

Shellie Zimmerman, 26, told ABC in an interview last month that she would have to “think about” whether she wanted to stay married to him.

She also discussed the rifts in her marriage that came after the 2012 shooting.

George Zimmerman did not accompany his wife to court last week when she pleaded guilty to perjury for lying to the court.

Here’s the ABC interview in which Shellie talks about her strained relationship with George:

