Shell Workers Have Called Off A Strike In Geelong For Fear Of Risking More Jobs

Shell: Robert Davies / Shutterstock.com

The Australian Workers’ Union has called off a 24-hour strike planned at Shell’s Geelong refinery in August for fear that it would put up to 600 jobs at risk, the AFR reports.

Geelong is already set to lose hundreds of jobs with Ford set to shut down its car manufacturing plant in 2016.

Shell has been looking to sell its Geelong refinery and the union is worried that a strike would damage its chances of finding a successful buyer, Angela Macdonald-Smith of the Fin reports.

More on the Fin.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.