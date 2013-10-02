SHELL: Solar Will Be The World's No. 1 Source Of Energy By The End Of The Century

We recently gave you

the five reasons why solar energy is going to explode.

Today, Shell says that it can go all the way to No. 1.

In their annual New Lens Perspectives report, the oil giant lays out a scenario where solar becomes the world’s leading energy source by 2100.

Here’s the summary:

First, things go kind of haywire for more “traditional” fuel forms:

Oil prices keep rising and remain unstable thanks to global growth and lingering geopolitical tensions

Fracking doesn’t fully pan out

Governments stop paying for expensive nuclear plants

This paves the way for solar to get the inside track:

Public pressure increases for governments to boost incentives

Household appliances start adapting to solar inputs

Technology for storing solar energy in hydrogen cells improves

Because solar has an easier time breaking through into nascent electricity grids, developing nations lead the way, ultimately providing 60% of all solar generation

Whoa.

