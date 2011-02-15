3 Charts From Shell On The Future Of Energy

Shell has released a new report on the world’s energy future, and it paints a rosy picture of what to expect (HT Paul Kedrosky).



It show’s most of the world’s energy supply continuing to come from fossil fuels, with natural gas making up a larger share of the world’s supply. Demand continues to grow in the emerging world, and by 2030 makes the developed world’s share look tiny.

Photo: Shell

It looks like we’re actually keeping up with demand, with natural gas rising to the challenge.

Photo: Shell

And there’s going to be a massive uptick in the development of alternative energy sources, like second gen biofuels and solar.

Photo: Shell

