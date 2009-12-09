Shell Gets The OK To Drill, Baby, Drill On Alaska's North Slope

The Minerals Management Service on Monday approved Shell’s plan to drill three “exploratory” wells off the North Slope of Alaska.



Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) calls it “progress.” Alaskan environmentalists are crying foul. Big surprise.

The Houston Chronicle: A number of Alaskan environmental and community groups expressed disappointment in the MMS decision, calling it a “rubber stamp” on the plan without doing “a full analysis of its potentially significant effects on wildlife and Alaska Native subsistence, already threatened by climate change…

The greenlight for Shell will likely put wildlife at risk, says Karla Dutton, Alaska Program Director with the Defenders of Wildlife.

