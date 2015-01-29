Shell CEO Sees Long-Term Oil Price At $90

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty ImagesSimon Henry, Chief Financial Officer of Royal Dutch Shell, addresses a press conference in central London on January 29, 2015,
Oil prices should reach a long-term equilibrium of $US90 per barrel, Royal Dutch Shell’s Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told a conference call on Thursday.
He said it was impossible to predict when prices would return to those levels and said oil prices were poised to remain volatile in the mid-term.
More from Reuters:
- U.S. Jobless Claims Approach 15-year Low
- Alibaba Says SAIC Report Flawed, Preparing Formal Complaint
- Azerbaijan Says It Shot Down Armenian Drone: Yereven Denies Report
- Philippines, Vietnam Upgrade Ties In Show Of Unity Against China
- U.S. Prepared To Drop Insider Trading Charges Over IBM Deal: Filing
This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.