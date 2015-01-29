Shell CEO Sees Long-Term Oil Price At $90

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images Simon Henry, Chief Financial Officer of Royal Dutch Shell, addresses a press conference in central London on January 29, 2015,

Oil prices should reach a long-term equilibrium of $US90 per barrel, Royal Dutch Shell’s Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told a conference call on Thursday.

He said it was impossible to predict when prices would return to those levels and said oil prices were poised to remain volatile in the mid-term.

