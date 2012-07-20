Sheldon Adelson’s Macanese Hooker Problem Is No Surprise

Photo: indi.ca on www.flickr.com

This isn’t really a China news topic, but don’t you just love a good hooker story? And it does involve Macau, so close enough.Sheldon Adelson is in court fighting with an ex-employee, Steven Jacobs. Jacobs used to run the Macau Sands for Adelson, who owns the Las Vegas Sands empire, and they had a bit of a falling out. In the ensuing litigation, Jacobs has claimed that Adelson personally approved allowing/hiring hookers in the Macau Sands.



According to the Associated Press, Adelson is not amused:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. chief and leading Republican political donor Sheldon Adelson is firing back at his former Macau casino executive’s claim that Adelson personally approved prostitution at company properties in the Chinese gambling enclave.

Now, I’m no expert on Macau. Never been there, in fact. I’m also not big on casinos or gambling. So while prostitution is in fact legal in Macau, I normally wouldn’t venture my opinion on whether the Sands allowed it. On the other hand, you gotta figure that most of the patrons of the Macau Casino are rich Chinese guys, and I do know something about their proclivities.

Let’s put it this way. Of the nine different apartment buildings I’ve lived in over the years in China, I’ve been deluged with hooker advertisements in at least six of them. Every time I take out the trash, I have to sweep up all the little hooker pics/adverts from in front of my door. I’ve often wondered where those photos come from and who makes the adverts. Do they swipe pics from social media sites? Is there an online clearinghouse for sultry photos that can be used by aspiring hookers with graphic design needs?

And it’s not just me. Pretty much anyone you talk to who travels within or to China, particularly on business, will tell stories about the late night phone calls or even the girls who show up at the door unannounced, hoping for a spur-of-the-moment decision. If it’s right in front of you, it’s very difficult to say no. I have the same problem with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Wait, what were we talking about again? Oh right, Sheldon Adelson’s hooker problem. So do I know for sure whether the Macau Sands gave the green light (red light?) to hookers? Not for sure, but this is a guy who gave millions of dollars to help elect Newt Gingrich president. This man is no mensch with high moral standards, although he certainly likes to portray himself as some sort of Super Jew.

Do the patrons of the Macau Sands want hookers? Well, look, after a number of years, your nagging Shanghainese wife just doesn’t get the job done for you anymore. And sometimes you need a break from both your mistress in Shenzhen and your down-market girlfriend in Zhuhai. A trip down to Macau for some power gambling, karaoke and a bit of the old in-out-in-out might be just what you need.

Would Adelson really stand in the way of that sort of pent-up demand? I just don’t see it, but I could be wrong.

© Stan for China Hearsay, 2012. | Permalink [No comment [Add to del.icio.us

Post tags: Sheldon Adelson

Read more posts on China Hearsay »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.