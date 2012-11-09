Sheldon Adelson's Israeli Newspaper: USA Chose Socialism

Israeli Twitter-user Didi Remez points towards this analysis article running today in Las Vegas Sands’ billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s free Israeli newspaper, Israel Hayom.



The headline, in Hebrew, reads “The US Voted Socialism”:

You can read the article online here if you know Hebrew. It doesn’t appear to be in the selection of English-language articles on the website.

Following the US elections, and with the Israeli elections coming early next year, Adelson’s role in the both is being widely questioned by some in Israel.

Speaking in New York on Wednesday, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert questioned current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s links to Adelson. Haaretz has an excerpt:

“The prime minister has a right to prefer one candidate over another,” Olmert said, adding, however, that it was “better, obviously, if he kept it to himself. What took place this time was a breaking of all the rules, when our prime minister intervened in the U.S. elections in the name of an American billionaire with a clear interest in the vote.”

Adelson was has been a major donor to both Netanyahu and Mitt Romney (Netanyahu gets a large amount of his money from abroad).

Israel Hayom itself is a major factor in that. The free newspaper, introduced in 2007, is widely seen as having a pro-Netanyahu bent. NPR reports that the newspaper is handed out along bus routes and metro lines, and has taken up as much of 40% of the newspaper market, leaving many competitors facing closure.

Adelson himself wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday explaining why he left the Democrats (or, as he puts it, why they left him), citing a lack of support for Israel amongst liberals as one key reason.

