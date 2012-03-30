The Billionaire Funding Newt Gingrich's Campaign Thinks Newt's Campaign Is Dead

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Newt Gingrich is about the only remaining person that thinks he can win the Republican presidential nomination.

Even the main source of funding for the super PAC, Winning Our Future, thinks it’s over.

Sheldon Adelson spoke to the Jewish Journal while speaking in Las Vegas, telling the publication that he believes Gingrich is at “the end of his line.”

“It appears as though he’s at the end of his line,” Adelson said, sounding resigned. “Because mathematically, he can’t get anywhere near the numbers. And there’s unlikely to be a brokered convention.”

What about a vice presidential nomination? Not likely, Adelson said, though he added that both Romney and Gingrich had talked about tabbing each other as running mates.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Adelson and members of his immediate family have poured in $16.5 million into Winning Our Future. In total, the super PAC has raised $18.8 million. That means Adelson and family have pumped in an incredulous 88 per cent of all money donated to the super PAC since February.

Adelson was expressing doubts about the delegate numbers. According to the Associated Press, Gingrich’s 135 delegates fall well behind Mitt Romney’s 568. A candidate is required to pick up 1,144 delegates to win the nomination.

On Wednesday, Gingrich slashed his campaign staff by one-third as he struggles to raise cash. He has begun charging supporters $50 for photos with him.

Adelson also took shots at Romney: “Not the bold decision maker that Newt Gingrich is,” and Santorum: “I know Rick. I like him. We’re friendly. But I got to tell you something, I don’t want him running my country.”

