How Casino Mogul Sheldon Adelson Went From Rags To Riches To Become The Republican Party's Biggest Donor

Getty



Sheldon Adelson‘s entire family once slept all in one room. He used to contribute mainly to Democrats.But this year, Adelson has become a megadonor to the Republican Party in a furious one-man quest to oust President Barack Obama from the White House.

Romney’s new running mate, Paul Ryan, is scheduled to meet with Adelson on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

At 78, Adelson is taking advantage of his ability to contribute an unlimited amount of money to so-called “super PACs,” which don’t directly affiliate with candidates or parties.

He’s also become a somewhat controversial figure in the race, most recently for a scandal in Macau involving a “frontman” on several of Adelson’s largest projects.

Primarily, Adelson is using his money and growing influence to advocate for a free Jewish state in Israel, something he staunchly supports. The casino mogul even popped up in Israel a couple weekends ago to aid the candidacy of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who he has pledged to support with a possibly “unlimited” amount of money.

Outside of the Romney campaign, Adelson has spent upwards of $20 million in donations to Republican candidates this election cycle, and almost single-handedly bankrolled Newt Gingrich’s rollercoaster primary campaign. CBS pegs him as the biggest super PAC donor of this election cycle.

Adelson mostly avoids the media spotlight, but his rags-to-riches tale reveals some of the reasons as to why he made huge ideological and personal changes through his life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.