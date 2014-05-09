Sheldon Adelson Basically Just Called All His Fellow Vegas Casino Magnates A Bunch Of Posers

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news conference at Sands Cotai Central, Sands’ newest integrated resort in Macau April 11, 2012. Billionaire Sheldon Adelson said on Wednesday that he plans to spend $US35 billion on a mini-Las Vegas strip in Spain, where he is courting the country’s two top urban areas, Barcelona and Madrid, with plans for a casino complex.

We think (think) Sheldon Adelson went on Bloomberg TV to talk about his opposition to online gambling.

What he ended up talking about, however, was everything from legalizing prostitution to his peers in the gaming industry who are clearly not up to his stature.

“Everybody’s following me. Steve Wynn is more of an entrepreneur than the other guys — Caesar’s and MGM and Boyd. They’re not entrepreneurial,” he told Bloomberg TV’s Betty Liu.

Back to the topic (sort of) at hand, Adelson thinks that online gambling is too hard to control, and that as the owner of the largest gaming company in the world, he has the bona fides to advise the government about that.

“I’m saying, coming from the business, I want to make money from those who can afford it. I can’t tell over the internet who is underage. I can’t tell who’s got financial difficulties. I can’t tell who is not gaming responsibly. I can’t tell if money is being laundering. I can in the casino,” he said. “Why don’t we legalise prostitution? It’s happening all over the place anyway. Why don’t we legalise drug addiction? It’s happening all over the place anyway. Wherever we can control it, we should control it. Those kinds of things, sins, the sin activity should be controlled.”

Adelson is more known for throwing tons of money at issues and outspoken commentary than he is for subtly getting his point across. It doesn’t always work out well for him, though. For example, you might say that he might as well have lit the $US20 million he gave to GOP hopeful Newt Gingrich for the 2012 election on fire and watched it burn.

Adelson admitted to Liu that he may have “flunked diplomacy 101.”

Oh, we know.

