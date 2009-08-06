Sheila Bair's New Hair

Sheila Bair gave an interview to Bloomberg TV today, offering exclusive access to what appears to be a new haircut and possibly, a new hair colour.



The development comes on the heels of last week’s disturbing but predictable revelation that the FDIC chairman had been rejected as a profile subject by the photo department of Vogue.

Since she first began feuding with then-New York Fed president Tim Geithner last year, we have suspected that Bair was the victim of sexism.

Earlier this week we argued that at length. Today we’ll just say that we like her new look.

We also hope the attendant head massage was a treat after that epic chewing out by Tim Geithner on Friday.

