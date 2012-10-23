SHEILA BAIR: Here Is What Geithner Did Wrong During The Financial Crisis

Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair just released a new book called “Bull by the Horns: Fighting to Save Main Street from Wall Street and Wall Street from Itself,” which details her experience weathering the financial crisis of 2008.



The book offers some tough revalations for many in Washington and on Wall Street.

Bair recently sat down with our own Henry Blodget to discuss the book, how she really felt about working with Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and why she thinks the government should have taken over some of the large banks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Business Insider Video

