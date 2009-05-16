Sheila Bair: Some Bank Chiefs Will Have To Go

FDIC boss lady Sheila Bair told Bloomberg TV today that some bank chief executives will be replaced in the next couple of months.



“Management needs to be evaluated,” Bair said on Bloomberg’s “Political Capital with Al Hunt,” to be broadcast this weekend. “Have they been doing a good job? Are there people who can do a better job?”

Note to Ken Lewis: start packing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.