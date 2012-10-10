SHEILA BAIR: Here's How The Obama Administration Screwed Up The Wall Street Bailout

In Sheila Bair’s new book “Bull by the Horns: Fighting to Save Main Street from Wall Street and Wall Street from Itself,” the former Chair of the FDIC chronicles her experience at the agency during the 2008 financial crisis.



In the book, she takes shots at both Wall Street and Washington, and it is particularly critical of Timothy Geithner and Larry Summers.

She recently sat down with our own Henry Blodget to tell us why she thinks they and President Obama got it wrong.

Watch below:



Produced by Business Insider Video

