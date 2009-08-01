Sheila Bair Not 'Aspirational' Enough To Appear In 'Vogue'

Sheila Bair may be the most powerful woman in America right now, but the most powerful women’s magazine is pretending not to notice her.



A few weeks ago we heard the oral version of this story from Jezebel’s Jenna Sauers about a conversation she’d had a few weeks ago with a brave whistleblowing junior editor at Vogue.

Just a few weeks ago I happened to get into conversation with a junior editor at Vogue… This editor told me that she was itching to cover the financial crisis. (Vogue has apparently noticed that there has been a financial crisis.) The only problem, said this editor, was that her magazine’s coverage would have to take the form of a profile, and because of Vogue‘s female audience, the profile would have to be of a woman. What’s more, any appropriate profile candidate would need to be attractive. “I pitched Sheila Bair to the photo department,” said this editor, “and they said, ‘Are you kidding? We can’t shoot her.'”

Nice.

Bair may not capture the zeitgeist in the way of some of the great public servants previously anointed by the Vogue photo department, but that never stopped the scrappy New York Post art department from devoting multi-page spreads to her career and influence after a few inspired touch-ups!

