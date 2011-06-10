Now Sheila Bair Is Getting Into The Jamie Dimon Versus Ben Bernanke Fray

Jamie Dimon’s apparently random questioning of Ben Bernanke the other night has everyone talking.



Now out-going FDIC chair Sheila Bair is commenting on one of Dimon’s main gripes, on capital requirements going too far.

“On obvious things like higher capital standards, I say full speed ahead and the higher the better,” Bair said, according to Bloomberg.

She was at the Council of Foreign Relations today with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

According to Fortune, Bair said:

Banks are not doing a lot of lending now and the ones frankly who are doing a better job at lending are the smaller institutions that have the higher capital requirements. We can raise capital requirements by 200 to 300 basis points within a very short time period and I think in terms of impacting lending, I don’t think that’s going to be there.

She then said that even though smaller banks reduced their lending in Q1, that was not really connected to higher capital benchmarks, it was more to do with borrowers being over-leveraged, which reduced demand.

Bair also commented on how angry she was with mortgage servicers, which obviously includes JP Morgan (one of the banks banned temporarily from earning fees through a federal foreclosure program until it makes “substantial improvements.”)

“We need to do something dramatic” about the mortgage and foreclosure issue she said, according to Dow Jones. “I am quite angry at the servicers.”

The one area where Bair shared a consensus with Dimon was over new derivatives regulations, according to Fortune, and the expense and risk to businesses here associated with building that regulatory framework.

