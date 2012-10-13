Sheila Bair Talks About Her Relationship With Tim Geithner And Who She Wanted For Treasury Secretary

By now, it’s well known that former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair was no fan of Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner. In this interview, she explains why the relationship was so strained, who she wanted for Secretary of the Treasury, and what has been keeping her up at night since she left her post.



Check out the video:

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by By Business Insider Video

Don’t Miss:

SHEILA BAIR: Here’s How The Obama Administration Screwed Up The Wall Street Bailout

SALLIE KRAWCHECK: There’s One Thing We Need To Outlaw On Wall Street

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.