SHEILA BAIR: 'We Need To Radically Change Capital Requirements'

One of the main recommendations former FDIC chair Sheila Bair makes in her new book,”Bull by the Horns: Fighting to Save Main Street from Wall Street and Wall Street from Itself” is to change capital requirements.



The book is a look back at her time at the agency during the height of the 2008 financial crisis, and on working with the Bush and Obama administrations on the Wall Street bailout.

She recently sat down with Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget to discuss what deals she thinks should have been done differently.

Watch below her take on capital requirements.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Business Insider Video

Don’t Miss:

SHEILA BAIR: Here’s How The Obama Administration Screwed Up The Wall Street Bailout

SALLIE KRAWCHECK: There’s One Thing We Need To Outlaw On Wall Street

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.