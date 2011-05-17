IDEA OF THE DAY: Performance Bed Sheets For When You... Perform

Sheex



The idea: Sheex makes high quality bed sheets that act like UnderArmor for your bed. They transfer heat and wick away moisture to keep you comfortable as you sleep or engage it whatever other activity you like.Whose idea: Susan Walvius and Michelle Marciniak, two former women’s basketball coaches at the University of South Carolina.

Why it’s brilliant: Millions have already ditched cotton t-shirts for soft, breathable and durable athletic wear. The same revolution could occur in the bedroom.

