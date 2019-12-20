Your sheet mask addiction is bad for the planet, and probably isn't doing anything for your skin

Sheet masks – the goopy, hockey goalie-like skincare item that has made for many slightly deranged selfies – are all the rage.

But writer Jemima Skelley argues that they’re wasteful, not all that relaxing, and not much better than regular products.

When sheet masks first rose to popularity in Western markets a couple of years ago, they were quite the novelty – psycho killer-esque, but in a fun way. Back in 2016, it wasn’t a Sunday night if you didn’t get at least one Snapchat from someone in a goopy Jason Voorhees-adjacent mask.

In the unlikely event you’re unacquainted, sheet masks are soggy pieces of material with holes where your eyes, nose, and mouth are. They’re saturated with all kinds of different substances, and claim to address everything from sagging to dullness to blemishes to dryness.

Jeff Greenberg/Getty A rack of masks at Sephora.

Along the way, the vaguely alarming beauty accessory morphed from a fun way to slather your face with serum into the physical – and highly Instagrammable – embodiment of self care. It’s an accessible luxury that can make you feel good after a bad day (or any day, really, in our garbage world). Most of us can’t afford weekly massages or professional facials, but a $US3 sheet mask won’t break the bank.

But I’m here to loudly and angrily declare that these giant, wet face towels are bull(sheet). They’re wasteful, you can’t do anything when you’re wearing one, and it’s debatable how much good they actually do.

Their relaxation prowess is overrated.

Let’s start with their organising principle. They’re chill, you might say. The pinnacle of relaxation – like putting cucumbers on your eyes, but better.

But think back to the last time you did a sheet mask. First, you have to remove it from the packaging without getting goop everywhere. If you’re not careful, your bathroom will look like the scene of a terrible crime perpetrated against an innocent aloe plant.

Then, while you’re painstakingly trying to place it in the perfect spot, you inevitably realise that your forehead is too big or your eyes are slightly too far apart, and you end up looking like a drunk member of the Jabbawockeez.

Lying immobile for 15 minutes while it takes effect might sound relaxing, but that is somehow always the moment your brain chooses to remember the one hundred things on your to-do list that must be completed RIGHT AT THIS VERY MOMENT. Besides, you can’t have a drink with a face mask on. Riddle me this: what is the point?

When Insider asked skincare experts to weigh in, they weren’t convinced these masks were doing anything special.



If you don’t believe me, just ask the professionals. They told us that the sheet mask derives its alleged power from occlusion, a very fancy-sounding term that essentially means the mask creates a physical barrier to ensure the stuff underneath soaks in. But as dermatologist Lisa Donofrio told Insider, “most good moisturizers have occlusive properties built in.”

Skincare expert and facialist Abigail James also pointed out that unless you’re snapping up pricey masks, you’re probably not getting anything good. “After the cost of the packaging, the cost of the fabric, and then the cost of the chemicals to make the product stay in the fabric, there’s very little investment for ingredients that are going to do anything at all,” she told Insider by email.

New Line Cinema Somebody stop me! No, really.

Besides, Paula Begoun, the internet’s deliciously acidic, cold water-throwing “skincare cop,” told the Cut in 2018 that sheet masks won’t do much more than regular, well-formulated products.

Do you want your sheet mask to end up in a vortex of trash floating around in the Pacific?



You carry metal straws for your ethically-brewed iced coffee and silently judge anyone who puts their groceries in plastic bags. I say: Pot, meet kettle.

First, you have the plastic or foil packaging. Then more plastic wrapped around the mask itself! In ten years, there’s probably going to be a whole trash island made entirely of sheet masks.

Sure, there are brands out there with compostable options – though most people probably end up throwing them out anyway – and ones made from plant fibre. Be honest, though. If you’re looking at a $US3 plastic-laden mask or a $US10 plant one, which would you choose? I know what I’d go for. Besides, many of the sheet masks on the market are soaked in things that may make them non-biodegradable.

We’ve reached a point where butt masks are now a thing, but all doesn’t have to be lost.



You can justify everything – no matter how indulgent or frivolous – by slapping the “self-care” label on it. After all, it’s been appropriated by people looking to sell you stuff. Buying an overpriced scented candle? Self-care. Drinking wine in the bath and eating popcorn for dinner? Self-care. Putting a slimy piece of plastic on your face hoping it will make up for the nights you accidentally fell asleep with foundation on? You best believe that’s self care, sweetie.

The slobbering over sheet masks, then, makes a certain amount of sense. The world has spent the last four years being bombarded with messages from influencers and brands and celebrities and media that sheet masks are The Cool Thing to be doing. Now we’ve got lip masks, boob masks, and even butt masks. As The Atlantic put it, we’ve reached peak mask. In the next three years, the sheet mask market is expected to reach nearly $US2 billion.

In the wise words of Captain Planet, the power is yours.Let’s go back to getting our skincare jollies from something that isn’t single-use only. And preferably something that doesn’t make me realise I have a nose that doesn’t line up in a “one-size-fits-all” slit.

Jemima Skelley is a freelance writer from Australia who leaned into her Sagittarius stereotype and got rid of all her belongings to travel full-time. Follow her on Twitter.

