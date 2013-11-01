You Can Supposedly See A Whole City Through This Pair Of Sheer Lululemon Yoga Pants

Lululemon Athletica is

still fielding complaints about their yoga pants being too sheerseveral months after the company had to recall and replace about 17% of its inventory for the problem.

One particularly unhappy customer said she purchased a pair of replacement pants in June.

But when she tried them on, she discovered that they were “completely see-through,” according to a complaint she posted on the company’s website.

She wrote that when she tried to return them, a salesperson said Lululemon had fixed the “sheer” problem and that her claim was “impossible.”

To prove her case, the customer claims she stuck a camera inside the pants and snapped a photo through the material. The image, though slightly blurry, shows a scenic view of what appears to be a small city.

Business Insider was unable to independently verify that the photo was taken through a pair of Lululemon pants because the customer left no personal information on the website. Lululemon did not respond to our request for a comment about the issue.

Here’s the customer’s full complaint from Lululemon’s website:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.