Charlie Sheen's Felonies Could Mean Trouble For Two And A Half Men

Actor Charlie Sheen could be facing up to three years in jail, which would jeopardize the successful run of his CBS sitcom, Two and a Half Men.



Last week, Sheen was charged with felony menacing and two lesser counts, after allegedly assaulting and threatening his wife, Brooke Mueller, over Christmas. He goes on trial March 15, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Though his legal troubles have not affected Two and a Half Men in the past, this run-in with the law could mean trouble for CBS.

In order to sell advertising, CBS will likely include the sitcom in their fall line-up before knowing if Sheen will be able to film new episodes later this year.

But not all advertisers will be eager to bid on the show. The LA Times reported: “Advertisers may stay away from Sheen’s sitcom, or at least bid down the price of commercial time, if the star still faces serious legal problems,” in the late spring when most ads are sold.

The sitcom is a big hit for the network. Two and a Half Men is one of prime time’s most popular shows, with an average of nearly 15 million viewers this season, according to the Nielsen numbers.

