Here Is How We Choose Who To Date And Hire

Sheena Iyengar conducted an experiment involving two different groups that would partake in speed dating. She found that while the first group chose dates based on personal preferences (ie: intelligence), the second group chose their dates based solely on looks.



Why? Because the second group had twice as many participants as the first group. With more choices comes complications that forces people to judge based on the one criteria of physical appearance.

The way you look is also a major factor in whether or not you land your dream job. The best-selling author of The Art Of Choosing explains why appearances affect our choices.

And Don’t Miss…

– Here Is Why We Choose Coca Cola Over Pepsi, And White iPods Over Black



– Jack Dorsey Explains How Square Uses Your Twitter Activity As An Anti-Fraud Test

– Apple Bull Gene Munster Says Apple TV Will NOT Be A Hit



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.