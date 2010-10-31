Here Is Why We Choose Coca Cola Over Pepsi, And White iPhones Over Black

Why do people choose Coca Cola over Pepsi?



The answer is simple, really – because the folks over at Coca Cola have created a brand that evokes a warm and fuzzy response from your brain.

Sheena Iyengar, author of the best selling book The Art Of Choosing, tells us that “it’s gotten to the point now when you think about Coke – It’s not a soft drink. It’s a right.”

Great marketing is one aspect that determines our choices, but why do we choose the white iPhone over the black one? Sheena Iyengar explains the science behind the art of choosing.

Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Sheena Iyengar HERE >>

And Don’t Miss…

– Apple Bull Gene Munster Says Apple TV Will NOT Be A Hit



– Gene Munster: Android-Based Tablets Will Be More Popular Than Apple’s iPad



– Zong CEO: We’ll Start Paying For Stuff With Our Phones In 3-5 Years

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.