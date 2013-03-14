This 3-In-1 Soap Is The Perfect Gym Bag Accessory

This is the Men’s Three Butters Utility Soap from Shea Moisture.



Why We Love It: If you go to the gym in the morning, taking along your entire shower caddy is a pain. But so is using the soap the gym stocks itself, assuming there’s any left in the dispenser.

The Three Butters Utility Bar Soap nixes the need for other products by being a body wash, shampoo, and shaving cream all in one. It smells earthy with hints of vanilla, and is great for sensitive skin. It’s made with Shea, mango, and avocado butters, and can help with ingrown hairs, razor bumps, razor burn, and dark spots.

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available on The Vitamin Shoppe website or through Amazon.

Cost: $5.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with "Stuff We Love" in the subject line.

