She Was Never That Into You

Today’s candidates for the official two minutes of hate come from the pages of the New York Times. They are the women who are part of the heartless gold-diggers club they politely call Dating a Banker Anonymous.

OK. We know they mean this as a tongue in cheek exercise. No one in their right minds would ever seriously expect sympathy for a group open to women “if your monthly Bergdorf’s allowance has been halved and bottle service has all but disappeared from your life.” Their website is genuinely funny.

But sometimes a wink and a nod hides some ugly truth. Starting in November, the group began meeting in slinky cocktail dresses, drinking cocktails and griping about how hard life is now that their boyfriends, husbands and the husbands of other women who they are having an affair with are no longer as wealthy as they once were. Some of their comments are particularly egregious.



From the NY Times:



Dawn Spinner Davis, 26, a beauty writer, said the downward-trending graphs began to make sense when the man she married on Nov. 1, a 28-year-old private wealth manager, stopped playing golf, once his passion. “One of his best friends told me that my job is now to keep him calm and keep him from dying at the age of 35,” Ms. Davis said. “It’s not what I signed up for.”

Hmmm. Actually, Dawn, we thought that was exactly what you signed up for. You might want to check those marriage vows again.

Still, we imagine that they are a bit shocked at the scornful reaction they are getting all over Wall Street and the internet. These are young girls, in general, and they probably aren’t very media savvy. Irony and laughing at your own faults doesn’t come off well when a newspaper reporter plays the straight man. And, what’s more, it is kind of touching that despite their complaints, they still haven’t given up on dating bankers.

Despite the seemingly endless stream of disparaging remarks and shaking heads, some of the appeal of dating a banker remains.

“It’s not even about a $200 dinner,” Ms. Petrus said. “It’s that he’s an alpha male, he’s aggressive, he’s a go-getter, he doesn’t take no for an answer, he’s confident, people respect him and that creates the whole mystique of who he is.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.