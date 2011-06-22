Shazam, The App That Tells You What Song Is Playing In The Background, Just Raised $32 Million

Shazam, the London-based music look-up app, just raised a whole lot of money.



Investors such as Kleiner Perkins and Institutional Venture Partners gave it $32 million to make a push into television, says All Thing D’s Liz Gannes.

Shazam is partnering with networks such as MTV and Syfy as well as advertisers like Old Navy. Shows and commercials will encourage viewers to “Shazam” as they watch to receive discounts and bonus content.

Shazam believes media check-ins are a bigger opportunity than music. The 10-year-old company has 120 employees. It has more than 140 million downloads and that number is growing by 1.2 million per week. A lot of customers pay for the app too; roughly 300,000 songs per day are purchased through Shazam.

For more on the funding round, head over to All Things D >>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.