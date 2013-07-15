Shazam Just Made A Deal With This Ad Agency [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Shazam made a deal with ad agency Young & Rubicam. Although the partnership is non-exclusive, Y&R is using it to show the rest of the ad world that it’s contemporary and able to work well with big tech companies. Y&R’s clients include Xerox, Danone, and Dell to name a few.

Interpublic CEO Michael Roth is finally talking about the new creation of Lowe Campbell Ewarld.

DDB Chicago president and CEO Peter McGuinness is leaving the agency to take on the role of chief marketing and brand officer at Chobani.

Collective, an ad network that uses PCs, tablets, TVs, and smartphones to connect marketers and audiences, just raised $20 million in equity funding. It’s now backed by Cox Media Group, Samsung, and Accel Partners. It also has $30 million in debt financing by Comerica Bank.

David Fincher and Rooney Mara joined forces for a Calvin Klein perfume ad.

David Murphy is the new president of WPP’s Team Detroit, which handles Ford’s ad business. Although Murphy has most recently worked as a consultant, he used to head Saatchi & Saatchi’s Toyota work.

An exterminator is using social media to revitalize its business.

