Shazam Goes Social With Ping-Like Music Sharing

Shazam, the music service that identifies songs just by listening to them, added social features to its iPhone app that lets you share your favourite artists with Facebook friends.



By logging in to your Facebook account through Shazam you can find out what your friends are listening to, share your music and playlists with them, and purchase songs from iTunes.

You and your friends can also share what you’re listening to with your other Facebook and Twitter friends and encourage them to join Shazam.

The update is very similar to Ping in iTunes, except it lets you share what you’re listening to in the real world, not just on your computer.

You can download Shazam free for iPhone. An Android update is coming in a few weeks.

