Shawne Merriman Joins Randy Moss On The Waiver Wire

Photo: Flickr/SD Dirk

Long time San Diego Charger linebacker Shawne Merriman was placed on waivers today.He was placed on injured reserve last month, with the condition that he be released once healthy.



Unlike Randy Moss, however, there’s a good chance Merriman won’t be claimed and will end up as a free agent. His effectiveness has been greatly diminished since undergoing knee surgery in 2008.

Although, there’s always the chance that a team will claim him by accident when trying to grab … or perhaps he’ll end up with the Vikings?

