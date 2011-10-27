You Won't Believe How Much Money This NFL Player Made For Playing Seven Games In The Last Two Seasons

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Injured Buffalo Bills linebacker Shawne Merriman has made $6.95 million since joining the team in November of 2010, the Buffalo News reports.During the last two seasons, he’s played in just seven games.



He was placed on injured reserved with an ACL injury this week.

Merriman was one of the best defensive players in the NFL when he played for the Chargers.

But he’s been riddled with injuries in the last few years, making his eye-popping contract one of the worst in the league.

In 2012, Merriman is guaranteed $3 million, according to PFT, regardless of whether or not he steps on the field.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.