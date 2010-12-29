Fugitive Wells Fargo Banker Surrenders To FBI After Months On The Run

Photo: FBI

A woman accused of stealing at least $1.2 million from customers at a Wells Fargo branch in Oregon finally surrendered to the FBI in after months of being a fugitive, the FBI announced.Shawna Leimomi Moore-Saia was fired by Wells Fargo in August after the bank noticed that many of her customers had lost a ton of money in unauthorised transactions, according to AOL News.



She also opened up totally new accounts for customers so she could collect commisions on them.

Then on October 27 a judge put out a warrant for her arrest on charges of identity theft, credit card fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, and after the fed raided her house, she fled.

Her FBI warrant said,

She allegedly embezzled the money from the bank by targeting vulnerable, elderly, and sick customers and their accounts while working as an employee of the bank from August of 2006 through August of 2010.

When they raided her home, authorities seized 50 prepaid debit cards, guns, 50 pieces of jewelry, 50 designer handbags and a 2009 Dodge Charger, The Register-Guard reported.

She finally turned herself in on Monday afternoon in L.A after being on the run for just over two months.

