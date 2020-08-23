Supreme athlete Shawn Porter set a personal best record for punching during a dominant decision win Saturday

Photo by Fox Sports: PBC / Twitter Shawn Porter easily beat Sebastian Formella.

Shawn Porter dominated Sebastian Formella at a behind-closed-doors show in the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The fight was a particularly gruelling one for Formella, as Porter set new personal best records for jabs landed, power punches landed, and total punches landed.

But it wasn’t just Porter’s tenacity, which was impressive, he also demonstrated great punch variety throughout the boxing match.

The win sees Porter move into the IBF mandatory challenger slot at welterweight, meaning he will fight the winner of November’s showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia.

Supreme athlete Shawn Porter set a new personal best for punching during a dominant decision win Saturday.

The American welterweight never gives anybody an easy fight because he is a tenacious in every round of what he determinedly turns into relentless wars.

German Sebastian Formella found that out the hard way when Porter unleashed in his 35th pro bout during the Premier Boxing Champions event broadcast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Compubox data sent to Insider credits Porter with new personal records for jabs, power punches, and total punches landed, after the 32-year-old won his 31st fight (17 knockouts) with a lopsided 120-108 (x3) decision win on the judges’ scorecards.

Porter threw 785 shots in the 12-rounder, landing more than twice as many punches (304) than Formella (148) for a 38.7% accuracy rate.

Many of Porter’s punches were powerful, Compubox said, with 216 significant shots landing from 568 thrown (38% accuracy).

But it wasn’t just his tenacity in the fight game, which is impressive. Porter showed tremendous punch variety with overhand rights introduced by the jab, hook shots, uppercuts, and just an unrelenting series of combinations.

Watch Porter attack Formella with a jaw-cracking hook and a sneaky uppercut here:

.@ShowtimeShawnP lands some good combos in Round 2 pic.twitter.com/JiZvI4m9z3 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 23, 2020

And a body-jab, left hook to the ribs, then a right over the top here:

There was no reprieve for Formella regardless of whether he was in the middle of the ring or against the ropes:

.@ShowtimeShawnP applies pressure at the end of Round 5 pic.twitter.com/eSAjWhTK80 — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 23, 2020

Slow-motion footage shows how painful sharing the ring with Porter can be:

Porter picked up the vacant, lightly-regarded WBC silver welterweight title with the win, but, more importantly, becomes the mandatory challenger for the IBF championship.

America’s unbeaten 30-year-old Errol Spence Jr. is the current IBF champion in the division, and defends his title against Danny Garcia in November.

Spence has already defeated Porter once, which was no easy feat, and so should he beat Garcia later in the year, he’ll face having to do it once again in a mandatory defence of the title.

For Porter, it doesn’t seem to matter who wins the Spence vs. Garcia fight, as he delivered a message to both from ringside after his record-setting personal performance Saturday.

“I’m still here,” he said.

