Shawn Porter fancies a fight with Terence Crawford but says he has other welterweight world title options, too

Shawn Porter remains keen on a WBO welterweight world title fight against the current champion Terence Crawford.

Porter has won his only pandemic-era bout to date and is providing Fox Sports with pay-per-view commentary on Saturday’s event in Texas, which Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia headline.

Porter told Insider recently that he fancies the Crawford challenge, but said he is also in a good position to face the winner of Spence and Garcia.

“It’s just a matter of the business coming together the right way, for me,” Porter said.

Shawn Porter fancies a fight with Terence Crawford but recently told Insider that he has other welterweight world title options, too.

A three-weight world boxing champion, Crawford said in July that a match with Porter would be “a good fight.”

Following Crawford’s fourth-round knockout win over Kell Brook, which was his fourth defence of the WBO welterweight world title, speculation linked the Top Rank boxer to Porter, who is signed with Premier Boxing Champions.

“I do fancy the Crawford fight and I am the mandatory [challenger] for his WBO belt,” said Porter.

Insider reported mid-November that Crawford thumped Brook into the ropes before using him as target practice to finish a fight in which the Briton had otherwise given a good account of himself, according to punch statistics.

But the performance didn’t tell Porter anything he didn’t already know, saying: “If anything, people are reading into the fact that he was able to be hit with the jab.”

Porter had also previously talked about Crawford’s stance on “The Porter Way Podcast.”

He told Insider: “When he turned southpaw, it was like he was hitting a switch and now he’s turning it on and doing whatever needed to be done, to win the fight.

“At orthodox, he was being hit with the basic jab. I sometimes think it takes him a round or two, even three, to get a feel for what he wants to do against his opponent.

“I didn’t see anything I didn’t know,” Porter said.

Porter lost his 147-pound championship after a split decision defeat to Errol Spence Jr. in September 2019 but rebounded with a win during an August 22, 2020, fight with Sebastian Formella.

He will be ringside Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington to provide commentary for the Fox Sports pay-per-view broadcast, and reminded us that he is also in a good position to fight the winner of the main event match between Spence and Danny Garcia.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen just yet,” Porter said.

“I’m also mandatory to fight the winner of Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia. So, my plate’s full. It’s just a matter of the business coming together the right way, for me.”

