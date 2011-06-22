Shawn Michaels Talks Scott Hall, Wrestling Unions, & More

NBC affiliate KSBY posted a pretty interesting 10 minute interview with WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, Shawn Michaels. While the Heartbreak Kid is obviously there to promote his new television show, he touches on a couple of very interesting topics to wrestling fans.



The “Shawn Michaels’ MacMillan River Adventures” show will be premiering next month on the Outdoor Channel. While early reports indicated that this would be a hunting show, recent interviews with Michaels (including this one) tell a different story. According to Michaels the show will be more about his lifestyle rather than just a pure hunting show.

The Heartbreak Kid is doing the media rounds to promote his show and a new video popped up on You Tube today featuring a rare interview with the former WWE champion. While Michaels has stayed away from doing any wrestling specific media, he does show up from time to time in the mainstream media which is why it is so hard to get any good wrestling quotes out of him. But this interviewer is obviously a fan who has done his homework.

