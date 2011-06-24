Shawn Michaels & Bret Hart To Revisit WWE Montreal Screwjob

The WWE will be producing what could be one of the most fascinating DVDs in company history. Reports indicate that one of the most infamous wrestling stories will be revisited with the two principal parties facing off for the first time ever on WWE home video.



Dave Meltzer and several others report that Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels will sit down for a ground breaking DVD at WWE headquarters. According to several reports, the two former WWE champions will face off and talk about their lengthy rivalry from the Rockers vs. the Hart Foundation all the way up to and including the Montreal Screwjob. Yes, it lives again!

Meltzer wrote in this week’s Wrestling Observer newsletter – “Another project they were working on was a DVD where Michaels and Bret Hart would get together in two chairs next to each other and discuss their careers and everything leading to Montreal.“

