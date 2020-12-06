Shawn Mendes says he loved Camila Cabello for 5 years, but didn't tell her because he feared rejection

Steve Granitz/WireImage Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello knew each other for years before they started dating.

Shawn Mendes spoke about his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello in a new interview with Access Hollywood.

The “Wonder” singer said that for years, he wanted to tell Cabello how he felt about her, but couldn’t do it because of the “fear of getting rejected by her.”

“It took a long time of preparing,” Mendes said. “I had a five-year warmup to finally be able to tell her how I felt.”

The two stars met in 2014 and started dating in 2019.

“It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love that you love her,” Mendes told Access Hollywood.

“I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time, or just confidence,” he added. “It just took a lot. It took a long time of preparing. I had a five-year warmup to finally be able to tell her how I felt.”

Mendes and Cabello met in 2014 as opening acts for singer Austin Mahone’s tour. At the time, Mendes was a soloist on his first-ever tour and Cabello was part of the group Fifth Harmony. They went on to like each other for years but didn’t start dating until 2019.

In Mendes’ recently-released Netflix documentary titled “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,” both stars opened up about how their relationship blossomed.

Cabello said that she thought Mendes was “cute,” when they first met, but they hardly interacted because the Internet-famous singer spent most of the aforementioned tour focused on performing and songwriting.

Things changed in 2015 when Mendes served as an opening act for Taylor Swift‘s 1989 world tour. Cabello attended one of the shows and greeted Mendes backstage. There, they began writing a song together, which would become the pop duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in August 2019.

“I really liked him. I guess he liked me but I don’t really know,” Cabello said, explaining that they grew even closer as they promoted the track together following its release that year.

Mendes, for his part, felt the same way about her and admitted that many of his previously released songs (like “Treat You Better”) were about Cabello â€” which she didn’t even realise.

The “Wonder” singer also said that Cabello always looks out for him, and he doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to write songs that truly capture their relationship.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mendes also said that they have “absolutely” discussed getting engaged.

“She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old,” he said. “I don’t know. At the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

