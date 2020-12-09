Shawn Mendes ate blood and pork jelly to avoid ranking his collaborations with Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber from best to worst

CBSShawn Mendes at blood and pork jelly to avoid answering a difficult question on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden.’
- Shawn Mendes appeared virtually on Monday’s episode of CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” and participated in a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” in which the stars must answer questions truthfully or eat unappealing foods.
- At the start of the segment, Mendes was asked to rank his collaborations with Taylor Swift(“Lover” remix), Justin Bieber (“Monster”), and girlfriend Camila Cabello (“I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Señorita”) from best to worst.
- After laughing, Mendes said: “I really came with a lot of confidence today that I was gonna be able to not eat anything. I’m not gonna do that. I’m gonna take a little bite.”
- When asked to talk through a potential ranking, the 22-year-old singer said, “Camila obviously No. 1, that’s for sure. Justin and Taylor, they’re so close. They’re splitting hairs.”
- Because he didn’t fully answer the question, Mendes had to bite into a chunk of blood and pork jelly.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.