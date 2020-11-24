Shawn Mendes says he'll never be able to write a song that adequately depicts his relationship with Camila Cabello

Steve Granitz/WireImage Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were friends for years before they started dating.

Shawn Mendes spoke about his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello in his new Netflix documentary, “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,” released on Monday.

“I don’t think that I’m going to be able to write songs that really do it justice, that can really capture the things and the feelings with her,” Mendes said.

The “Wonder” singer also praised Cabello, who he met in 2014, for looking out for him “as a human being.”

“She’s got my back, and I think that’s what your partner’s for,” he said.

He continued: “I think it’s like when you see a moon or stars and you try and take a photo of it with your iPhone and then you just can’t. It just doesn’t look good. And you’re like, ‘It’s not supposed to be captured,’ you know? It’s just supposed to be for us.”

“In Wonder” chronicles Mendes’ rise to fame from a Vine star to a global heartthrob. Through footage taken from his 2019 tour, the singer gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life and his relationship with Cabello.

Netflix Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in ‘Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.’

Mendes and Cabello met in 2014 when they were both chosen as opening acts for singer Austin Mahone’s tour. At the time, Mendes was a soloist on his first-ever tour and Cabello was part of the group Fifth Harmony.

In the Netflix documentary, Cabello said that she thought Mendes was “cute,” but they hardly interacted because the Internet-famous singer spent most of the tour focused on performing and songwriting.

The turning point occurred in 2015 when Mendes served as an opening act for Taylor Swift’s 1989 world tour. Cabello attended one of the shows and greeted Mendes backstage. There, they began spontaneously writing a song together, which would become the pop duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“And that’s really when the f—ing saga started,” Cabello said, explaining that they grew even closer as they promoted the track together following its release in late 2015. “I really liked him. I guess he liked me but I don’t really know.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performing ‘Senorita’ at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Mendes said that many of his songs released in recent years (like “Treat You Better,” from his 2016 studio album) have been inspired by Cabello, but she “had no idea” until he told her one day.

Since then, they have also collaborated for the chart-topping track “SeÃ±orita,” which was released in 2019.

“For the past four years, [going from] just being friends and not being able to see each other very often to finally being able to be together, she was always there to look out for me as a human being,” Mendes said. “She’s got my back, and I think that’s what your partner’s for.”

