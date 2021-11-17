Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up after 2 years

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. John Shearer/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their breakup on Instagram.

They said they will both “continue to be best friends.”

They started dating in July 2019.

The singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced that their relationship has ended.

They posted the same statement to their Instagram stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement said.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

