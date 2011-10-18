The Last Time There Was A Lockout, One NBA Star Packed On 35 Pounds

Photo: Slam Online

Shawn Kemp got fat the last time there was an NBA lockout, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.The All-Star added 34 pounds before the 1999 season — reporting to camp at 315 pounds even though the Cleveland Cavaliers officially listed him at 280.



From the Plain Dealer:

“He was really very honest about it,” former Cavs coach Mike Fratello recalled. “I said, ‘Shawn, how did this happen?’ He said, ‘Coach, I didn’t think we were coming back.'”

That lockout shortened to the season to 50 games.

Could this be a problem this time around?

When we asked Knicks star Amare Stoudemire if NBA players would be ready if the lockout ended last week, he said, “Most of the guys, hopefully all the guys, will be ready to go.”

But with things looking bleak, it’s a distinct possibility that an NBA player or two could pull a Kemp and get out of shape.

(story via Ball Don’t Lie)

