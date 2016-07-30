Former gold-medalist gymnast says a subtle move in a routine by Simone Biles proved why she's so 'untouchable'

19-year-old US gymnast Simone Biles is expected to be one of the breakout stars in Rio in her first Olympics this year.

On Thursday, former gold-medal gymnast Shawn Johnson went on “Sports Center” to talk about Biles and her chances in Rio.

During the interview, Johnson pointed to a subtle, funny move Biles pulled during her routine in June’s P&G Championships as proof that Biles is incredibly gifted. During one of her turns, Biles winked at the sidelines — it was later revealed that she was winking at Johnson.

“I was taken back by that wink, because I remember in my floor routines, I didn’t even know — I probably couldn’t have told you my name in the middle of it, let alone thought to look at someone and wink,” Johnson said. “So, I thought it was the greatest thing ever.”

When asked about the expectations on Biles and why people think she will be so great, Johnson called her “untouchable.”

“Because she is [the greatest gymnast]. I feel like you can ask any gymnast out there, past, present, or future, and she just, she truly has a God-given talent. She could be competing with the men, her difficulty is so high, and she has the grace and artistry that competes with the women.

“She’s, on a good day, untouchable. And on a bad day, really.”

Here’s the wink Johnson was referring to:



If Biles can perform those moves and still have the awareness to wink at somebody on the sidelines, imagine how she’ll perform when she’s locked in at Rio.

Watch Johnson’s interview below:

