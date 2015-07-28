The winner of ABC's 'The Bachelorette' sent a Snapchat to friends before the season started that basically predicted the future

ABC Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Before he ever met his fiance Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth had a hunch he would marry her and there’s a Snapchat to prove it.

Booth, a personal trainer who just won the fiery Canadian’s heart, saw Bristowe on TV when she was a contestant on “The Bachelor” last season.

Bristowe, 29, competed for the heart of farmer Chris Soules, but she placed third on ABC’s hit show. Booth says he watched the episode when the tearful Bristowe got booted. He lifted up his phone, took a camera of Bristowe and drew a heart around her face.

“Don’t worry Kaitlyn … I’m coming for you,” he wrote. Then he sent the image to his friends on Snapchat.

A few months later, Booth was selected to be one of 25 men who would compete for Bristowe’s heart on “The Bachelorette.” On Monday night’s season finale, Booth proposed and Bristowe said yes.

Booth described the foretelling Snapchat on ABC’s “After the Final Rose” episode.

“I didn’t know if I was going to get on the show yet; I didn’t know if she was going to be the bachelorette yet,” Booth told ABC’s “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison. “When I saw her not get a rose from Chris I was looking at her and she was so upset, there was something inside that just felt crazy, so I took a picture … I sent that to my buddies and they probably thought I was crazy and fast-forward a few months … It’s incredible.”

Here’s the Snapchat he sent, which was somehow obtained by ABC.

ABC The Bachelorette winner Shawn Booth sent friends this Snapchat before ever meeting Bristowe.

(Snapchat doesn’t save messages on its servers — every photo message sent on the app disappears after a few seconds. A Snapchat spokesperson believes one of Booth’s friends either screenshotted the message when it was received, or that Booth saved it to his phone before he sent out the snap. It’s also possible ABC replicated the photo with Booth’s direciton).

