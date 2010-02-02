Shaving, Not Over-Rated On Some Cable Programs

By DailyTRA



It seems that the rough and tumble men of USA’s “WWE Raw” entertainment program and top ranked Cable program also rank high with purchasers of the Razor category. On the other hand, those real-life crabbers of Discovery’s “Deadliest Catch”, while offering high ratings overall, don’t have the audience for Gillette or Schick. Getting a close shave is the promise in the ad, getting closer to closing the deal with your consumers is the promise of using purchase behaviour in your media planning!

