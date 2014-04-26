How To Shave Your Head And Look Great

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Shaving your head is a great style choice for men, and you don't have to be intimidated when you go under the razor. Business Insider's entertainment reporter, Frank Pallotta, was in need of a fresh cut, so we stopped by Fellow Barber in SoHo. Clark Walker showed us the proper way for a head shave whether at home or with a barber. Be sure to check out Fellow Barber's other New York locations in the West Village and Williamsburg, as well as their San Francisco shop. Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.